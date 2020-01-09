Police said this armed robber held up a Delta-area Dollar General store on Dec. 15, 2019. (Photo: Submitted)

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that helps state police identify a gun-wielding man who robbed a Dollar General store in southern York County last month.

He held up the store at 4:44 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

State police said he walked into the store at 18 Rich Lynn Drive in Peach Bottom Township, picked up some merchandise and took it to a cash register.

That's when he brandished a handgun and robbed the store of about $416, according to Crime Stoppers.

He left the store and ran south toward the Mason-Dixon Line, officials said.

The robber is believed to be white, about 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-10, and weighing between 150 and 200 pounds.

Police said this man robbed the Dollar General store outside Delta at 4:44 p.m. Dec. 15, 2019, according to Pa. Crime Stoppers.

He "appeared to be wearing multiple layers of clothing, yellow colored clothes, gloves and a scarf wrapped around his face," according to a Crime Stoppers news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police barracks in Loganville at 717-428-1011 and ask for Trooper Jonathan Confer.

Tipsters can also call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 800-4PA-TIPS.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential, and callers don't have to give their names to collect cash rewards.

