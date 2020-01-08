Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Thieves steal Warrington Township gas station's cigarettes — and ATM machine
Ron Musselman, York Dispatch
Published 8:07 a.m. ET Jan. 8, 2020 | Updated 8:30 a.m. ET Jan. 8, 2020
Three people broke into a Sunoco in Warrington Township on Christmas Day and made off with about $300 worth of cigarettes and the gas station's ATM machine, according to Pennsylvania State State Police.
Troopers said the trio forced entry into the gas station in the 3400 block of Rosstown Road, causing $1,200 damage to glass doors, and stole four cartons of cigarettes and the cash machine, valued at $2,400.
