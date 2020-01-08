LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Three people broke into a Sunoco in Warrington Township on Christmas Day and made off with about $300 worth of cigarettes and the gas station's ATM machine, according to Pennsylvania State State Police.

Troopers said the trio forced entry into the gas station in the 3400 block of Rosstown Road, causing $1,200 damage to glass doors, and stole four cartons of cigarettes and the cash machine, valued at $2,400.

The three individuals fled in a 2012 silver Toyota Sienna van bearing the Pennsylvania registration license HWL9963, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at the York station at 717-428-1011.

