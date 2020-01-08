Northern York County Regional Police have charged Michael Robe Nielson, 41, with arson and risking a catastrophe, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. (Photo: York Dispatch)

A Jackson Township man is accused of locking himself in a bedroom after a domestic dispute Tuesday and setting a fire in the bathroom sink, which forced eight others to flee the home.

Northern York County Regional Police have charged Michael Robe Nielson, 41, with arson and risking a catastrophe, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

A warrant was issued for Nielson's arrest Wednesday, Jan. 8, according the office of Magisterial District Judge Thomas Reilly.

According to the complaint, police responded to the house in 200 block of Jackson Square Road in Jackson Township just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, after receiving a call from a teenagerl who also lived in the house.

More: Police: Guns, accessories worth more than $5K stolen in Shrewsbury Township

More: Thieves steal Warrington Township gas station's cigarettes — and ATM machine

When officers arrived, Nielson was the only one home and told them he had gotten into a domestic incident with his wife over marital problems, according to the complaint.

Nielson said he locked himself inside the bedroom with a bottle of wine, police said.

He admitted he put two of the photos in the bathroom sink and set them on fire, police said.

No one was injured, but police said the entire first floor of the home still was hazy when they arrived and the fire caused severe burn marks and smoke discoloration to the sink, the complaint said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/08/police-jackson-twp-man-facing-arson-charges-after-domestic-dispute/2844764001/