A man reported someone stole a gun case containing four handguns and accessories worth more than $5,000 in Shrewsbury Township.

The incident was investigated on Nov. 29 at a location on Susquehanna Trail South, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

Among the pistols stolen were two Sig Sauer models, an FN Five-seveN and a Kimber 1911, the release stated.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call state police at the York station at 717-428-1011.

