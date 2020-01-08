. (Photo: Courtesy of Pixabay)

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a gun-wielding man who let himself into a Manchester Township motel room and robbed a guest.

It happened at the Motel 6, located at 323 Arsenal Road, at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

The victim, a woman whose name has not been released, told officers she was staying at the motel with her boyfriend, but that he wasn't there at the time, police said.

She said she was facing away from the motel-room door, playing games on her cellphone, when she heard someone use a key card to open the door and walk into the room, police said.

When she turned around, the woman saw a man standing there, wearing a ski mask and holding a handgun. He demanded everything she had, police said.

The woman handed him her book bag, which held hair clippers and an open pack of cigarettes.

The robber checked out his haul and said "This can't be it" before leaving the room, according to police.

Police said he is white, 5-feet-10, with a medium build and was wearing a large blue puffy coat and blue jeans with rips in the front legs. The handgun he brandished was tan in color, police said.

Anyone with information about this man's location or identity is asked to call Northern Regional Police at 717-292-3647, or call the department's tip line, 717-467-TELL. Or email your information to tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/08/police-armed-york-area-motel-robber-says-this-cant-it/2846884001/