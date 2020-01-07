Angeline Maldonado (Photo: Submitted)

An incarcerated Lancaster man and his York City mother pressured and intimidated an underage girl about pressing child rape charges against him, according to police allegations.

Hiram Luis Modesto III, 22, remains in York County Prison on $150,000 bail, charged with child rape and related offenses. He has not yet been arraigned on his new felony charges of victim/witness intimidation and obstruction, according to court records.

His mother, 40-year-old Angeline Maldonado of the 600 block of Salem Avenue, is free on $1,000 bail, charged with the felonies of victim/witness intimidation, obstruction, conspiracy to commit both those offenses and retaliation, according to court records. She also is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

Modesto is accused of raping a girl in a York City home in May 2017, when he was 20 and the girl was about 9, police have said. Court documents in that case allege Modesto also raped the girl when she was 12.

Retaliation? Both Modesto and Maldonado have know the alleged victim for years, documents reveal.

Maldonado was driving somewhere with the girl and told her that the girl is putting both Modesto and Maldonado through "this s—" and also told the girl that Maldonado was raped three times but moved beyond it, according to charging documents filed by York City Police Detective Tiffany Pitts.

The conversation happened the afternoon of Dec. 3, while Maldonado was with the teen and also was on the phone with Modesto, who was calling from prison, documents allege.

York County Prison records inmate phone calls.

In the recorded call, the girl can be heard in the background crying, prompting Maldonado to tell her, "Shut the f— up ... you sound stupid," charging documents state.

Maldonado also told the girl she "is only thinking about herself" in supporting the case against Modesto, according to documents.

"You ain't innocent, motherf—er, I'm gonna say that on the (witness) stand, f—ing dirty b—," Maldonado told the girl, charging documents allege.

As Maldonado allegedly verbally abused the now-15-year-old girl and blamed her for Modesto's incarceration, the girl could be heard in the background begging to be let out of Maldonado's car, documents allege.

The alleged victim could also hear Modesto speaking over the phone, police said.

Talked about case? He told he her was sorry and indicated he was willing to do a little more prison time than the seven to eight months he'd served since being arrested on the child rape charges, according to charging documents.

Modesto also told her she could lose the case at trial, prompting Maldonado to chime in, "that's what I was sayin," documents state.

Modesto also told the girl that she has the power to "end it all" by dropping the charges against him, according to police.

Detective Pitts wrote in charging documents that she listened to other prison phone calls between Modesto and his mother in which he said he intended to write the girl a letter, even though he knew he wasn't supposed to have contact with her.

Modesto said he would put another inmate's name on the letter, so he didn't get in trouble, documents state.

Maldonado pressured the girl to go along with a plea deal, and Modesto helped over the phone, police allege.

Maldonado told the girl it's her fault as well as Modesto's, then threatened to "f— you up," documents state.

