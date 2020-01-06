Theft suspect (Photo: Submitted)

Suspect 2 (Photo: Submitted)

Police are requesting help from the public in identifying two suspects involved in a retail theft.

The theft occurred on Jan. 5 at Weis Markets, located at 2160 White St. in West Manchester Township, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Manchester Police at (717) 792-9514 or email bengle@wmtwp.com.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

