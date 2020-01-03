Patrick Frankovitch is being held in the York County Prison (Photo: York County Sheriff's Office)

A Windsor man is facing drug charges after leading police on a chase early Thursday morning, police said.

Patrick Hen Frankovitch, 29, of Water Street, was arraigned on Jan. 2 on two felony charges involving drug possession, one misdemeanor count each for possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and a summary charge for failure to drive at a safe speed.

Frankovitch is being held in the York County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $50,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Jan. 16 before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel.

Patrick Hen Frankovitch (Photo: York County Prison)

According to a criminal complaint, Lower Windsor Township Officer Shaun Dickmyer said he was traveling along Pleasant Hill Road just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 when he saw a Ford Focus back out of a driveway in the 400 block.

Dickmyer said in the complaint the vehicle was in front of him and turned onto Bull Run Road at a high rate of speed. He said Frankovitch continued at a high rate of speed into Wrightsville.

Dickmyer said he turned on his emergency lights and siren, but Frankovitch failed to stop and headed toward Hellam Township.

Officers there initiated a traffic stop in the area of Sunset Circle and Crystal Lane, the complaint said.

More: Judge: York City man Devon Moore didn't intend for cousin to be shot

More: Smucker, Perry join call for Supreme Court to 'reconsider' Roe v. Wade

Frankovitch told police he was in possession of “ice” meth, according to the complaint.

Police said he had a fanny pack around his waist and it contained a small plastic bag with several white rocks that appeared to be meth.

In a separate compartment, police said there were 100 small plastic bags and a scale used for weighing drugs. There was a white substance on the scale.

Police said Frankovitch admitted he was an avid user and he sold drugs, the complaint said.

A passenger also fled from the vehicle when it was on Walnut Street, police said. It was unclear Friday if the passenger was apprehended.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/03/police-windsor-man-facing-drug-charges-after-chase/2804803001/