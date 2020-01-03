Police: Windsor man facing drug charges after chase
A Windsor man is facing drug charges after leading police on a chase early Thursday morning, police said.
Patrick Hen Frankovitch, 29, of Water Street, was arraigned on Jan. 2 on two felony charges involving drug possession, one misdemeanor count each for possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and a summary charge for failure to drive at a safe speed.
Frankovitch is being held in the York County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $50,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Jan. 16 before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel.
According to a criminal complaint, Lower Windsor Township Officer Shaun Dickmyer said he was traveling along Pleasant Hill Road just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 when he saw a Ford Focus back out of a driveway in the 400 block.
Dickmyer said in the complaint the vehicle was in front of him and turned onto Bull Run Road at a high rate of speed. He said Frankovitch continued at a high rate of speed into Wrightsville.
Dickmyer said he turned on his emergency lights and siren, but Frankovitch failed to stop and headed toward Hellam Township.
Officers there initiated a traffic stop in the area of Sunset Circle and Crystal Lane, the complaint said.
Frankovitch told police he was in possession of “ice” meth, according to the complaint.
Police said he had a fanny pack around his waist and it contained a small plastic bag with several white rocks that appeared to be meth.
In a separate compartment, police said there were 100 small plastic bags and a scale used for weighing drugs. There was a white substance on the scale.
Police said Frankovitch admitted he was an avid user and he sold drugs, the complaint said.
A passenger also fled from the vehicle when it was on Walnut Street, police said. It was unclear Friday if the passenger was apprehended.
