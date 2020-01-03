One man was injured in a stabbing Friday afternoon, Jan. 3, in York City (Photo: York Dispatch)

York City Police arrested a man in connection to a stabbing that took place in York City Friday.

The incident involved two men around 2:22 p.m. on Jan 3 to West Market Street and Pershing Avenue, York City Police spokesman Derek Hartman said.

Hartman said the two men got into an argument and one man cut the other in the arm with a knife behind the Colonial Courthouse.

Hartman said one man was taken to York Hospital for treatment, but he said he didn’t believe the man’s injuries were life threatening.

The man was listed in stable condition, according to a news release from police late Friday afternoon.

York City Police said they took the suspect into custody without incident after he initially left the scene. He was taken to Central Booking to be processed and arraigned.

Police did not name the suspect or the victim.

