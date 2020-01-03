The Gettysburg Police Department is seeking to identify the suspect who threw a device similar a Molotov cocktail at the window of the Adams County Courthouse last week. (Photo: Gettysburg Police Departrment)

A Gettysburg man is facing charges for allegedly tossing a Molotov cocktail at the window of the Adams County Courthouse on Dec. 22.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said in a news release Thursday, Jan. 2, that four felony charges were filed against Samson Paul Yohe, 27, by the Gettysburg Police Department.

Yohe faces one count each of arson, risking a catastrophe, unlawful possession of weapons of mass destruction and arson of a historic building.

He was arraigned Friday Jan. 3, and is in the Adams County jail after failing to post $500,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Jan. 8 before Magisterial District Judge Matthew R,. Harvey.

Shortly after the incident, police released a surveillance photo of a man carrying a backpack and asked for the public's help in identifying him. They also released a photo of the yellow bottle used in the incident.

Police said they came into contact with a man matching the description of Yohe, his sneakers and backpack on Dec. 31. A search of his home Jan. 2 turned up the clothing, as well as lighter fluid, matches, and several antique glass bottles, police said.

Investigators did not list a motive for the attack, but said Yohe previously had been convicted in three prior incidents.

He was convicted of aggravated assault in York County in 2018, terroristic threats in Adams County in 2017 and aggravated assault by prisoner in Adams County in 2017, according to charging documents.

