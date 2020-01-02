Spring Garden Township Police are warning about a new phone scam. (Photo: York Dispatch)

An imposter group claiming to be The Office for Victims of Crime has been targeting York County residents through a phone scam, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

The scammers have reportedly identified themselves as OVC employees in an attempt to gain personal information such as Social Security numbers, police said. The OVC is part of the U.S. Department of Justice.

"The scammers may call from a local number and provide a case number, but it is all a fraud," according to a news release. "OVC encourages the public to remain vigilant and do not provide personal information during calls in which someone claims to be from OVC."

Individuals can report the scam by calling the OVC Resource Center at the National Criminal Justice Reference Service at 800-851-3420. A complaint can also be filed with the Federal Trade Commission by calling 877-382-4357.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/02/police-york-county-residents-targeted-phone-scam/2797369001/