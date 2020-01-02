Kyle Vincent Toth, 28, is facing a felony charge of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary charge each of harassment and public drunkenness. (Photo: York Dispatch)

An East Berlin man accused of assaulting his girlfriend early New Year's Day was taken into custody after the Uber he left in was stopped nearby, police said.

Kyle Vincent Toth, 28, is facing a felony charge of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary charge each of harassment and public drunkenness.

He was arraigned Wednesday, Jan. 1, and was released from the York County Prison after posting 10 percent of $50,000 bail.

Toth's preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 15 before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorf.

Northern York County Regional Police said they responded to a domestic assault at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Skyview Drive in Manchester Township.

Toth's girlfriend told police he was intoxicated and a verbal argument turned physical. She said she told Toth to leave several times, but he refused and pushed her down the stairs.

She claimed he then lifted her up against a garage wall and she had a bruise on her throat, police allege.

Toth then fled the scene by ordering an Uber, police said.

Police eventually were able to locate Toth in the Uber and took him back to the house. His girlfriend identified him after officers said Toth refused to reveal his identity. He was taken to Central Booking.

