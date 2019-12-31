LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A Springfield Township man is accused of assaulting a 1-month-old female infant, causing a brain bleed and other internal injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police. 

According to hospital staff, the infant is listed in critical but stable condition.

Siul Sepulveda-Muniz, 22, has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor simple assault, Trooper Tyler Stepanchick said Tuesday, Dec. 31, in a news release.

State police received a report at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, regarding the baby's injuries suffered at a house in the 1500 block of Seaks Run Road.

Stepanchick said Sepulveda-Muniz, the biological father of the infant, admitted to aggressively shaking the baby for 20 to 30 minutes because she would not stop crying.

Sepulveda-Muniz was arraigned Tuesday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

