The Gettysburg Police Department is trying to identify the suspect who threw a something resembling a Molotov cocktail at the window of the Adams County Courthouse last week.

The incident occurred at 11 p.m. on Dec. 22, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

Police said the device did not break through the window and did not ignite.

The suspect is described as being about 5-foot-8, with a thin build, and was wearing a hoodie, long pants and carrying a backpack, police said.

Adams County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gettysburg Police Investigator Dennis Bevenour at 717-334-1168 or Adams County Detective Eric Beyer at 717-337-9840.

