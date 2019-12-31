The incident occurred at 11 p.m. on Dec. 22 and this device was used, according to police. (Photo: Gettysburg Police Department)

The Gettysburg Police Department is trying to identify the suspect who threw a something resembling a Molotov cocktail at the window of the Adams County Courthouse last week.

The incident occurred at 11 p.m. on Dec. 22, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

Police said the device did not break through the window and did not ignite.

More: Police: Springfield Twp. man accused of shaking infant, causing brain injuries

More: Police: Harrisburg woman tried to stab man in crotch

The suspect is described as being about 5-foot-8, with a thin build, and was wearing a hoodie, long pants and carrying a backpack, police said.

The Gettysburg Police Department is seeking to identify the suspect who threw a device similar a Molotov cocktail at the window of the Adams County Courthouse last week. (Photo: Gettysburg Police Departrment)

Adams County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gettysburg Police Investigator Dennis Bevenour at 717-334-1168 or Adams County Detective Eric Beyer at 717-337-9840.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/31/police-seek-identify-suspect-who-tossed-firebomb-adams-county-courthouse/2782910001/