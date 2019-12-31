Buy Photo cops logo (Photo: The York dispatch)

The coroner was called Monday to a self-inflicted shooting in North York Borough, said York County Coroner Pam Gay.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 900 block of North Duke Street.

No further details were immediately available Tuesday.

