Coroner called to overnight North York Borough shooting
The coroner was called Monday to a self-inflicted shooting in North York Borough, said York County Coroner Pam Gay.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 900 block of North Duke Street.
No further details were immediately available Tuesday.
