Toby the goat was stolen from The Phoenyx Farm and Sanctuary on Dec. 29, 2019, his human caretaker said. Toby is a therapy animal and friend to a number of underprivileged and disabled children. (Photo: Submitted)

Toby is more than just a goat, according to his human caretaker — he's the friend and therapy animal of a number of disabled and underprivileged children who are brokenhearted he's gone.

"It could've been anyone" who stole Toby, according to Beck Bolton. She and boyfriend Anthony Martin run The Phoenyx Farm and Sanctuary outside Delta in Peach Bottom Township, where Toby is a permanent resident.

"It could have been someone who knows us, or it could've been a kid's prank," she said, adding that police told her someone might have stolen Toby to eat him as a holiday meal.

"All the kids who come over to visit Toby are just devastated that he's gone," Bolton said. Toby is the best friend to children who Bolton described as underprivileged and struggling with disabilities.

"It's like taking a seeing-eye dog from a blind person," she said.

Toby went missing the morning of Sunday, Dec. 29, sometime after 1:30 a.m., according to Bolton.

As she spoke with The York Dispatch by phone on Tuesday, Dec. 31, Bolton was busy handing out and taping up fliers about Toby's disappearance — and the $2,000 reward Phoenyx Farm and Sanctuary is offering to the person who solves the mystery.

Priceless companion: Toby technically isn't worth $2,000, Bolton said; it's the friendships he's built with children that make him priceless.

"He loves people," she said. "That might have cost him his life, being so friendly."

Toby shares an enclosure with two other goats, both more skittish of people than he is. Bolton said Toby would have willingly gone along with someone.

"I've been crying for three days straight," Bolton said. "I'm cried out."

Toby's sister, Emmy Rose, is also a sanctuary resident and has been crying nonstop for her brother, according to Bolton.

Toby is about 4 years old and is black with rust coloring and white ears. He's missing half of one of his ears and weighs about 80 pounds, Bolton said.

Toby the goat (at left) was stolen from The Phoenyx Farm and Sanctuary on Dec. 29, 2019, his human caretaker said. He is seen here with his sister, Emmy Rose, when they were little kids. (Photo: Submitted)

No questions asked: State police are investigating, but Bolton said the person or people who took Toby, or know where he is, can call her directly.

"And it's no questions asked. They can drop him off, just tie him up somewhere and call me," Bolton said. "I'll drop the reward money somewhere. I promise I'll never press charges."

Anyone with information on Toby's whereabouts is asked to call Beck Bolton at 484-431-3658.

