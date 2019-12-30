Michael Joseph Nueslein (Photo: Submitted)

A Glen Rock-area man must spend a minimum of four years in state prison for selling a fatal dose of heroin to a Shrewsbury-area man in 2017.

Michael Joseph Nueslein, 28, of Blooming Grove Road in Codorus Township, pleaded guilty in York County Court on Tuesday, Dec. 24, to a first-degree felony count of drug delivery resulting in death, according to court records.

He was sentenced to four to eight years in prison and given credit for the 16 days he has spent locked up, court records state.

His defense attorney, public defender Jim Rader, could not be reached for comment on Monday, Dec. 30.

Nueslein sold heroin to Ben Coburn, 27, of Shrewsbury Township, who died in his bedroom Dec. 16, 2017, of mixed drug toxicity that included heroin, according to court documents.

Coburn studied economics and finance at Temple University and received his bachelor's degree in 2013, having graduated cum laude, according to his obituary. He worked for the Maryland Insurance Administration as a junior analyst, his obituary states.

At the time of his death, Coburn had several legally prescribed medications in his system as well as evidence of heroin in the form of morphine, according to charging documents.

Ben Coburn (Photo: Submitted)

The background: A family member found Coburn dead shortly after 11 a.m. Dec. 16, 2017, and responding state troopers found a plastic straw to snort drugs and a baggie with brown powder in it that was later determined to be heroin, documents state.

The victim's cellphone showed text exchanges with Nueslein in which the two men agreed to meet in the parking lot of a Shrewsbury business on South Main Street that morning so Coburn could buy heroin from Nueslein, documents state.

When state police interviewed Nueslein a month later, he told them he had sold Coburn crushed-up Tylenol, which he characterized as "fake stuff" that "looked legit," documents state.

That's when Trooper Jonathan Confer, lead investigator in the case, told Nueslein that police still had some of the substance and were sending it for testing, according to court documents.

"I said that it did not look like crushed Tylenol," Confer wrote in those documents. "He indicated that it was heroin. He said that he knew his stuff 'wasn't good.'"

