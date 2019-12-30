Tatiana Penn (Photo: Submitted)

A Harrisburg woman is accused of trying to stab a man in multiple areas, including his crotch, police said.

Tatiana Penn, 28, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony. She is also charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief and harassment, summary offenses.

Police were dispatched around 1:47 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, in the 200 block of Penn Street.

Penn got into an argument with her child's father, Jabar Harris, which turned physical when she grabbed a kitchen knife and tried stabbing him, police said.

"(Penn) then attempted to stab him in the midsection, crotch, and upper leg by making stabbing motions towards him," charging documents allege. "She did cut him on the inside of his right wrist as he was trying to defend himself."

Eventually, Harris got the knife away from Penn, police said.

Penn took her daughter and left Harris' house before throwing a large glass candle at the driver's side of his vehicle, causing damage to the rear passenger door, police allege.

Penn was unable to post bail and is at York County Prison. Her bail has been set at $50,000.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Jan. 24 with District Judge Joel Toluba.

