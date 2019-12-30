Colsaun Bailey (Photo: Submitted)

A Hallam man who shot an SUV that the mother of his child was standing near as the two argued has been sentenced to prison.

Colsaun Bailey, 34, formerly of Friendship Avenue, appeared in York County Court for sentencing on Monday, Dec. 30, after being convicted by a jury on Nov. 8.

Bailey was found guilty of the second-degree felonies of aggravated assault and being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.

Presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness on Monday sentenced Bailey to five to 10 years in state prison, then gave him credit for the 106 days Bailey has spent locked up while awaiting his punishment, according to court records.

Bailey has two criminal cases pending in York County Court. He is charged with criminal trespass in both and being a felon in illegal firearm possession in one of the cases, according to court records.

His defense attorney, public defender Eric Wayne White, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

The background: Hellam Township Police said the woman dropped off the daughter she and Bailey share at Bailey's apartment about 10 p.m. Oct. 12, 2018.

Bailey was upset because this was not a previously arranged weekend, court documents state, but the victim was going on vacation.

Bailey believed his child's mother had gone on vacation not long beforehand, according to police. They began arguing, at which point Bailey took his daughter inside, court documents state.

The child's mother knocked on his door to continue talking with Bailey, but Bailey opened the door and told her to leave, police said.

Bailey had a gun at his side when he answered the door, according to police.

The woman later told officers she couldn't believe Bailey's actions and that she called him a name and started walking toward her Honda CRV, police said.

The woman was standing next to it when Bailey pulled the trigger, police said.

After firing a single gunshot, Bailey went back into his apartment, police said. The woman drove home, where she found a bullet hole in her SUV, court documents state.

Bullet lodged in toy: Police said there was a small hole in the bottom right corner of the hatch of her Honda.

The bullet had become lodged inside a pink stuffed animal that was in the car, according to police.

Investigators later found a 9 mm shell casing about 20 to 30 feet from Bailey's door, police said.

Officers then found a 9 mm handgun in Bailey's home, according to court documents.

Bailey is forbidden by law from owning or even handling firearms because he was previously convicted of a felony crime.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/30/hallam-felon-sentenced-shooting-suv-his-childs-mother/2775645001/