The West Manchester Township Police Department is seeking to identify a woman suspect in a theft. (Photo: West Manchester Township Police Department)

The West Manchester Township Police Department is seeking to identify a woman suspect from a surveillance photo released Thursday, Dec. 26.

Officers said the woman is wanted in connection with the theft of mislaid property Nov. 1 at the Walmart store in the West Manchester Town Center.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Officer Bradley Engle at 717-792-9514 or at bengle@wmtwp.com.

