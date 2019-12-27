The West Manchester Township Police Department is seeking to identify a man from surveillance photos released Friday, Dec. 27. (Photo: West Manchester Township Police Department)

The West Manchester Township Police Department is seeking to identify a man from surveillance photos released Friday, Dec. 27.

The suspect is wanted by police in connection to a theft Thursday, Dec. 26, that took place at the Target store in the 2200 block of York Crossing Drive in West Manchester Township.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to contact Officer Zachary Martz at 717-792-9514 or at zmartz@wmtwp.com.

