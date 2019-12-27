According to police, they investigated an incident involving Clinton Grant III and his girlfriend Nov. 1 just after 9 a.m. at a location in the 800 block of Wallace Street. (Photo: Photo courtesy of York City Police Department)

A York City man who had been wanted by police for more than two weeks was arrested Thursday, according to York City Police.

Clinton Lamont Grant III, 25, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend Nov. 1 just after 9 a.m. at a location in the 800 block of Wallace Street.

He is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor simple assault and one summary charge each of criminal mischief and harassment.

Grant is in the York County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail, York City Police said in a news release on Friday, Dec. 27.

His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 7 before York City Magisterial District Judge Linda Williams.

York City Police issued a warrant for Grant's arrest Dec. 11.

Grant's girlfriend told police an argument turned physical and he punched her numerous times in the face, causing fractures in the area of her left eye, according to charging documents.

He also damaged a car as he was leaving, police said.

