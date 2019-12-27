LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A Reading man accused of forcing a 16-year-old boy to perform sex acts on him while the two were in a youth home in North York pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault Tuesday. 

Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness ordered Jacob Allen Hine, 21, on Dec. 24 to complete a Sexual Offender Assessment prior to his sentencing on March 30, the York County District Attorney's Office stated Friday, Dec. 27 on its Facebook page.

According to court documents, Northern York County Regional Police said Hine threatened to tell staff at the Children's Home of York facility on North George Street the victim had a cellphone if he did not do the acts.

The teen was not allowed to have a cellphone and performed sexual acts on Hine over the period of about three months, between March and June, charging documents allege.

The victim didn't report the alleged abuse until June, which prompted Children's Home staff to report it to authorities then. 

Hine was arrested Aug. 3.

