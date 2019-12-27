Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness ordered Jacob Allen Hine, 21, on Dec. 24 to complete a Sexual Offender Assessment (Photo: Courtesy of York County District Attorney's Office)

A Reading man accused of forcing a 16-year-old boy to perform sex acts on him while the two were in a youth home in North York pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault Tuesday.

Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness ordered Jacob Allen Hine, 21, on Dec. 24 to complete a Sexual Offender Assessment prior to his sentencing on March 30, the York County District Attorney's Office stated Friday, Dec. 27 on its Facebook page.

According to court documents, Northern York County Regional Police said Hine threatened to tell staff at the Children's Home of York facility on North George Street the victim had a cellphone if he did not do the acts.

More: Police: York County man sent wife to emergency room

More: West Manchester Twp. Police seek to identify man in theft at Target store

The teen was not allowed to have a cellphone and performed sexual acts on Hine over the period of about three months, between March and June, charging documents allege.

The victim didn't report the alleged abuse until June, which prompted Children's Home staff to report it to authorities then.

Hine was arrested Aug. 3.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/27/man-21-enters-guilty-plea-sexual-assault-north-york-youth-home/2757218001/