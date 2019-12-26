Brandon Little (Photo: Submitted)

A York County man sent his wife to the emergency room after he punched and choked her last week, according to police.

Brandon Little, 36, of Newberry Township, is charged with aggravated assault and strangulation, both felonies. He's also charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor, and a summary harassment offense.

Newberry Township Police were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 to the first block of Black Walnut Drive. The caller, Little, told dispatchers his wife attacked him when he arrived home and was locked in his bedroom, police said.

When police arrived, however, they heard a voice say "help me" and found Little's wife on the ground. She had blood running down the side of her head and "was in and out of consciousness," charging documents state.

Little was taken into custody by police and later interviewed. He told police when he got home his wife attacked him but did not remember the details, police said.

His wife later told police that an argument broke out after she confronted him for being involved with someone else, at which time she slapped him, police allege.

Little then knocked her to the floor, sat on top of her, punched her in the face and choked her, charging documents state.

She was transported to York Hospital's emergency room for treatment of her injuries. Little's wife told police more tests were being conducted, and she may have a fractured back.

"(The woman) was discharged from York Hospital wearing a neck brace and an assisted mobility device," charging documents read.

Little was unable to post bail and is at York County Prison. His bail has been set at $30,000.

His preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 6 with District Judge Scott Gross.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/26/police-york-county-man-sent-wife-emergency-room/2748446001/