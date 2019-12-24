State Police: Watch out for phone, internet scams
Pennsylvania State Police are urging York County residents to take extra caution when dealing with requests for money through a phone call or the internet.
Over the past eight days, State Police have reported two scams connected to theft and crime by deception.
One incident involved a 73-year-old East Hopewell Township man who State Police said was scammed out of $1,200 in Walmart gift cards through a hacked Facebook account, and a 77-year-old Red Lion woman who was scammed out of $400 in Google Play gift after her pastor's email account was hacked.
The recent scams come after one in November where the perpetrator apparently admitted to the ruse, police said.
On Nov. 7, State Police said a man identifying himself by the alias of James Goodman contacted a 42-year-old Shrewsbury Township man and asked him to send $1,500 via Western Union to in order to post bail for his incarcerated brother-in-law.
Troopers said the victim called the suspect after sending the money. The man informed the victim it was a scam.
