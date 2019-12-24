George "Toot" Rainey, 35. (Photo: Pennsylvania Dept. of Corrections)

A York County murderer tried to have drugs delivered to him on two different occasions this year at the York County Prison, according to court documents.

George "Toot" Rainey, 35, had suboxone sent to him on Jan. 14 by having it sent as legal mail to fellow inmate Dorian Mosley, police allege. Suboxone is a drug used to treat opiate addiction.

Rainey previously had sent messages to Jahtavia Evans, a close friend and the girlfriend of his half-brother, Lionel Jenkins, regarding Mosley’s mail. He also messaged his brother, Terrance "Skeet" Rainey, charging documents state.

On June 10, Evans entered the prison with shoes on that were to be delivered to George Rainey.

Lt. Joseph Johnston noticed the lining in one of the shoes had been glued and when he pulled it back, he found four orange strips suspected to be suboxone, according to court documents.

Evans said she was contacted by Terrance Rainey about bringing the shoes to the prison. She said she was picked up by Terrance Rainey and an unknown man and driven to the local Hampton Inn, where she was given a shoe box by an unidentified employee.

Charging documents state they drove directly to the prison. When prison officials requested identification from Evans, she went out to the van and got it. She said she didn’t realize there were any drugs inside the shoes and believes she was set up by George Rainey and Terrance Rainey, 32, of 245 E. College Ave.

Police said George Rainey sent several messages and made numerous phone calls from the prison regarding the investigation.

Terrance Rainey is the only one charged so far, but the case remains under investigation, according to State Police.

He is facing two felony charges and four misdemeanor counts of violating the controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act, along with one felony count each of possessing contraband and criminal use of a communication facility.

George Rainey was found guilty of third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in the killing of Dion Williams, 25, on Jan. 9, 2008.

Rainey is serving a sentence of 21½ to 43 years.

