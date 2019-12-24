Troopers charged Shawn Johnson, 28, with two counts each of carjacking, motor vehicle theft, theft under $25,000 and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle. (Photo: York Dispatch)

A Glen Rock man has been identified and charged in a series of carjackings and vehicle crashes along Interstate 83 in the Baltimore area last week, Maryland State Police said Monday.

Shawn Johnson, 28, is charged with two counts each of carjacking, motor vehicle theft, theft under $25,000 and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, according to a news release.

Johnson is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center after being treated for injuries at a hospital, state police said.

