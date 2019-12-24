Levar Fountain (Photo: Submitted)

A cause of death was found to be "multiple sharp force trauma" for a couple allegedly killed by a sword while their Schizophrenic son was off medication for a few days.

Autopsies performed this Tuesday morning, Dec. 24, determined that John and Mary Fountain died from wounds sustained in the homicide last week in their home, said York County Coroner Pam Gay.

John Fountain, 74, and Mary Fountain, 65, were found Saturday, Dec. 21, after their son, York City man Levar Fountain, 38, left them covered with a sheet in the basement for three days, according to charging documents.

York City Police discovered the bodies in the 300 block of Wallace Street after a cardiac arrest call at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday, documents state.

Levar Fountain was detained by police that night and charged with two counts of homicide. He had been found with dried blood on the sneakers and jeans he was wearing, police said.

When police spoke to him, he told them he had been sleeping for three days.

Levar Fountain later told officers that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and is on medication, but had not taken it for a few days before the homicide, according to police.

"The defendant admitted to killing (his parents) by using a sword that he had in his room," charging documents state. "After the killing, he moved (his parents) to the basement level of the house and covered the bodies with a sheet. ... The defendant admitted to going into his room and staying there for three days."

Police said Levar Fountain had also killed animals that belonged to the victims because "they were known as 'God' but spelled backwards, which made them lower class dragons and they had to be killed,'" according to charging documents.

A note had been found on the couple's door that said they moved to Florida, when police arrived Saturday.

