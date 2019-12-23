Levar Fountain (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man accused of killing his parents with a sword left the bodies under a sheet in the basement for three days, police allege.

Levar Fountain, 38, was detained by police Saturday and charged with two counts of homicide.

York City Police responded to a reported cardiac arrest call around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the 300 block of Wallace Street and discovered the bodies. The York County Coroner's Office identified them as John Fountain, 74, and his wife, Mary Fountain, 65.

When officers arrived, several family members were outside the residence upset and crying. Once inside, police found dried blood on the walls, stairs, in bedrooms and hallways, charging documents state.

Police also found Levar Fountain, who told officers that he had been sleeping for three days. He had dried blood on the sneakers and jeans he was wearing, police allege.

In an interview with police later, Levar Fountain told officers he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and is on medication, but had not taken it in a few days, according to police.

"The defendant admitted to killing (the parents) by using a sword that he had in his room," charging documents state. "After the killing, he moved (the parents) to the basement level of the house and covered the bodies with a sheet. ... The defendant admitted to going into his room and staying there for three days."

Levar Fountain also killed animals that belonged to the victims, as "they were known as 'God' but spelled backwards, which made them lower class dragons and they had to be killed," charging documents allege.

Relatives who spoke with police said they were concerned they hadn't heard from John and Mary Fountain in a few days and went to check on them, police said.

Upon arrival, relatives told police, they found a note attached to the front door that said the victims had moved to Florida, police said.

Police interviewed neighbors who said on Thursday, Dec. 19, they heard loud bangs and stuff being thrown in Fountain's house. The neighbors told police they also heard a loud cry from an animal, police said.

Fountain was denied bail and is at York County Prison.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 7 with District Judge Linda Williams.

