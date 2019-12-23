Chad Keiser (Photo: Submitted)

A former Red Lion Area School District employee who most recently was dean of students at the district's junior high school is accused of having sex with a student about 13 years ago.

Chad T. Keiser, 44, of the 600 block of Strayer Drive in Windsor Township, has not yet been arraigned on his first-degree misdemeanor charge of corruption of a minor, according to court records.

The office of District Judge John H. Fishel confirmed Keiser will be arraigned and have bail set prior to his Jan. 28 scheduled preliminary hearing.

York Area Regional Police filed the charge on Friday, Dec. 20, and allege Keiser coaxed a 17-year-old Red Lion Area High School student into having a sexual relationship with him.

A message left on Keiser's home phone was not returned on Monday, Dec. 23, and it's unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Messages left for Red Lion Area Superintendent Scott Deisley also weren't returned Monday.

According to charging documents, Keiser's alleged victim told police she was a student at Red Lion Area High School, was a member of the school band and was a senior during the 2006-07 school year.

She turned 18 in January 2007 before graduating in June of that year, police said.

No felony charge: Keiser is not facing a felony charge of institutional sexual assault because at the time he was allegedly having sex with the girl, schools were not included in the list of institutions that were covered by that offense, according to Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office.

"Schools were not added in that legislation until 2011," he said.

At the time of the alleged sexual relationship, Keiser was an elementary school teacher in the district and also was assistant director of the Red Lion Area High School band, which is how the girl knew him, police said.

"(She) stated Keiser somehow obtained her cellphone number during the late summer or fall of 2006," charging documents state. "She said Keiser sent her a text message telling her she looked good after a football game. (She) stated she eventually figured out that Keiser had sent the text message."

The alleged victim said she believes her relationship with Keiser became sexual sometime in the early fall of 2006, when she was 17, and also told investigators that the two engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex, documents allege.

During an interview with police on Oct. 1, Keiser admitted he had sex with the girl "two or three times in his vehicle while parked in the 900 block of Felton Road in Windsor Township," according to charging documents.

Keiser's background: Keiser graduated from Red Lion Area High School in 1993 and was hired as an elementary school teacher in 1997, according to his school district biography, which is no longer available on Red Lion Area's website, and he later became assistant director of the Marching Lions.

As of October, he was dean of students for Red Lion Area Junior High School, served as the district's music supervisor, was co-director of the district's eJazz Band and was supervisor of elementary art and physical education, according to that biography. He also was set designer/technical director for the all-school musical, stage crew adviser and director of the district's madrigal choir.

In early October, news broke on social media indicating a Red Lion Area School District administrator had lost his job. That purportedly was Keiser, but it could not be confirmed with the school district at the time or again on Friday.

York Area Regional Police issued a news release on Oct. 4 regarding the administrator, which stated, "The York Area Regional Police Department does not comment on pending investigations. However, we can confirm that there are no safety concerns for the students or staff of the Red Lion Area High School."

