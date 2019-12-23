Buy Photo cops logo (Photo: The York dispatch)

A man suffered minor injuries when he was shot in the arm Sunday night, York City Police said.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 8 p.m. Dec. 22, in the 200 block of East College Avenue.

The man was shot once in the arm and was taken to York Hospital to be treated for injuries, said Officer Derek Hartman, the department's spokesman.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or anonymously text "Yorktips" and the information to 847-411. People can also leave tips anonymously by calling the city's crime tip line, 717-849-2204.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/23/man-shot-arm-york-city-sunday-night/2733246001/