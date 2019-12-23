York City Police arrested Caylah Webb, of Lancaster, in connection with the Dec. 12 shooting death of Dover teenager Emily Shoemaker. (Photo: York City Police)

A Lancaster woman is in York County Prison after being arrested Saturday in connection to the shooting death on Dec. 12 of Dover teenager Emily Shoemaker.

Bail was denied for Caylah Webb, 21, who has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 2 before Magisterial District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.

Webb faces a felony charge of hindering apprehension as well as misdemeanor counts of obstructing law enforcement and tampering with or fabricating evidence, according to online court records.

York City Police said Webb owned the gray 2016 Nissan Altima that was used in the shooting.

Two men also were arrested over the weekend in connection to Shoemaker's death.

Sterling Frantz, 20, was taken into custody by York City Police Friday. He is charged with homicide and attempted homicide and was committed to York County Prison without bail, according to York City Police.

And Saturday, Dec. 21, Daiquan Dickerson, 18, of Red Lion, was arrested in a hotel in the 300 block of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township.

He faces charges of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and two counts of attempted homicide, police said.

Police said Shoemaker, 17, was shot multiple times about 5 p.m. Dec. 12 while driving on West College Avenue in York City, police have said. She died less than an hour later. One of her passengers was also shot. Another was injured when Shoemaker's car crashed.

