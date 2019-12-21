Police seeking suspect identification in Springettsbury Twp. theft
Springettsbury Township Police are attempting to identify two suspects in a retail theft Friday.
The theft occurred at the Best Buy, 2865 Concord Road, on Friday, Dec. 20, and a male and female suspect were caught on security cameras.
They reportedly left the area in a silver Ford Taurus, according to a news release.
Anyone with information on their identities should call the department at 717-757-3525 or email investigating Officer Adam Farnsler at adam.farnsler@Springettsbury.com.
