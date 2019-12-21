Springettsbury Township Police are seeking identification of two suspects allegedly involved in a retail theft from Best Buy, 2865 Concord Road, in Springettsbury Township that occurred Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Photo: Springettsbury Township Police Department)

Springettsbury Township Police are attempting to identify two suspects in a retail theft Friday.

The theft occurred at the Best Buy, 2865 Concord Road, on Friday, Dec. 20, and a male and female suspect were caught on security cameras.

More: Newberry Twp. Police seek to identify two suspects in multiple car thefts

They reportedly left the area in a silver Ford Taurus, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on their identities should call the department at 717-757-3525 or email investigating Officer Adam Farnsler at adam.farnsler@Springettsbury.com.

Springettsbury Township Police are seeking identification of two suspects allegedly involved in a retail theft from Best Buy, 2865 Concord Road, in Springettsbury Township that occurred Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Photo: Springettsbury Township Police Department)

Springettsbury Township Police are seeking identification of two suspects allegedly involved in a retail theft from Best Buy, 2865 Concord Road, in Springettsbury Township that occurred Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Photo: Springettsbury Township Police Department)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/21/police-seeking-suspect-identification-springettsbury-twp-theft/2721512001/