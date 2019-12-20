Coolidge Bishop turned himself into York City Police Thursday. (Photo: York City Police)

York City Police said a robbery suspect surrendered Thursday after investigators circulated a surveillance photo of him.

Bishop, 62, of York, was charged after he went to the police station Dec. 19 and told officers he was the man in the photo they released to the public earlier this week.

Bishop robbed the Six Oh One Grocery store at 601 E. Market St. at 2:17 p.m. on Dec. 12, police said.

Bishop, who didn't brandish a weapon, approached the counter and demanded money. He left after getting cash, police said.

York City Police are still seeking to identify another man involved in a separate Dec. 12 robbery. That incident took place around 4 a.m. at the Turkey Hill Minit Market at 1242 E. Market St.

