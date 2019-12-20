An unidentified 28-year-old Glen Rock man is a suspect in multiple carjackings and three related crashes that occurred along Interstate 83 near Baltimore Thursday. (Photo: York DIspatch)

An unidentified 28-year-old Glen Rock man is a suspect in multiple carjackings and three related crashes that occurred along Interstate 83 near Baltimore Thursday morning, Maryland State Police said.

According to a news release, charges have not yet been filed against the man, who was taken to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.

Police said a passenger in one of the vehicles in the initial crash also was injured.

The accidents occurred in Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, the driver of a Honda Civic was involved in a three-vehicle crash at I-83 south in the area of Timonium Road, according to police.

Police said the suspect flagged down a female driving a Lexus before carjacking that vehicle.

The suspect then crashed the Lexus at I-83 south at the Jones Falls Expressway before carjacking another female who was driving a Toyota Corolla, according to the release.

Maryland troopers said the man was involved in a third crash in the Toyota at I-83 south at Northern Parkway.

The suspect attempted to carjack a third female’s vehicle but was stopped by a good Samaritan, police said.

Troopers said the suspect also attempted to steal the good Samaritan’s vehicle. However, they said the individual was able to pull the man out of the vehicle before he could drive away.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene by a Baltimore City sheriff’s deputy, who turned him over to the Maryland troopers.

