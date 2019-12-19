Brody Aldinger (Photo: Submitted)

A West Manchester man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Brody Aldinger, 25, of West Manchester, is charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors, all felonies. He's also charged with indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, a misdemeanor.

The alleged assault occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 in the 2000 block of Loucks Road.

The victim told West Manchester Police that Aldinger had approached her and laid on a bed near her. The two began to talk about Aldinger's work when he began groping the victim's leg and groin area, charging documents allege.

Aldinger then had intercourse with the victim without her consent, police said.

"(The victim) stated that she tried to talk but felt like her words were not working," charging documents read. "(The victim) stated that she tried to push Aldinger off, but felt like her arms were trapped under Aldinger and that she did not have the strength in order to be successful."

Aldinger was later interviewed by West Manchester police, and admitted to having sex with the victim. He said that it was consensual and the victim "was all over him," police said.

Aldinger was unable to post bail and is at York County Prison. His bail has been set at $25,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 24 with District Judge Keith Albright.

