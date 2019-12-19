Nathan Cooper (Photo: West Manchester Township Police Department)

A Jackson Township man had a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Dec. 4 in West Manchester Township that injured one person seriously, police said.

Nathan E. Cooper, 33, had a BAC of 0.16 or higher, according to charging documents.

He is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and an accident involving serious injury.

Cooper also is charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI (second offense) and DUI at the highest rate.

According to the West Manchester Township Police Department, officers responded to a crash about 5:30 p.m. on South Salem Church Road, just south of East Berlin Road.

Witnesses told police a large white pickup truck caused the crash and the driver left the scene.

Cooper sideswiped a Toyota 4Runner driven by Phillip Mengelkamp and later crashed head-on into a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Samantha Stiles,18, police said.

Police said the vehicle Stiles was driving was pinned against a guard rail and she had to be extricated. She suffered a major wrist injury and was taken to UPMC Memorial hospital for treatment.

Stiles' injury will require multiple surgeries, police said.

Police eventually located a damaged 2020 Chevrolet Silverado two miles from the scene. It was parked in a driveway at Cooper's house in the 4600 block of Darlington Road. They said the truck was severely damaged, with the entire front driver side tire and wheel torn from the vehicle.

Cooper had a previous DUI offense in 2011, according to police.

He was released from the York County Prison Dec. 5 after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bail. Cooper's arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 24 before Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness.

