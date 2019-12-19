Buy Photo Newberry Township Police are investigating numerous thefts from unsecured vehicles. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Newberry Township Police said Thursday they are investigating numerous thefts from unsecured vehicles.

Two suspects were involved, but no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said Thursday, Dec. 19.

The thefts occurred between 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, police said.

The thefts occurred in the areas of Cly Road, Iroquois Trail, Susquehannock Trail., Susquehanna Drive, Apache Trail, River Road, Barbara Lane and Rebecca Drive.

Anyone with information or home camera video is asked to contact Newberry Township Police at 717-938-2608.

