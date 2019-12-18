Buy Photo Jose Orlando Gonzalez, of York, was charged with an armed robbery Monday in Maryland. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A York man driving a stolen vehicle has been charged in an armed robbery that occurred Monday at a PNC Bank in Maryland.

Jose Orlando Gonzalez, 28, also is charged with robbery and theft of cash for allegedly holding up the bank’s branch office in the 1700 block of Dual Highway in Hagerstown around 11:21 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16.

More: Second Regal Cinemas homicide suspect captured in N.J. with man wanted in 2016 Springetts shooting

More: Spring Grove-area man shot by cop pleads guilty to harassing 13-year-old

According to court documents, police recovered $1,773 from Gonzalez, most of it being cash he had in backpack he was carrying. The bank reported a loss of $1,860.05.

Police said Gonzalez took the money and a hidden GPS tracking device and left the bank. He never displayed a weapon, police said.

The tracking device helped police find Gonzalez and the vehicle less than 15 minutes later in a nearby hospital parking lot, according to court documents.

A teller told police Gonzalez came to her window and handed her a note on a crumpled piece of purple paper with blue writing.

“This is a robbery,” the note read, according to court documents. “I have a loaded gun. Big bills only. You have 30 seconds.”

Police said Gonzalez was driving a Toyota 4Runner that had been reported stolen by the Northern York County Police Department, and he used Google to locate the bank and rob it.

Gonzalez told police he planned to hire a cab back to bring him back to York, according to the charging documents.

According to an administrator, Gonzalez had a bond review hearing Tuesday, Dec. 17. Washington County District Judge Mark D. Thomas ordered that Gonzalez continue to be held without bond at the local detention center.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/18/york-man-charged-robbing-maryland-bank-after-gps-tracks-him-down/2687524001/