The second suspect in the Dec. 2 homicide at Regal Cinemas in the West Manchester Township has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Anu-Malik Johnson, 21, of York, was arrested in New Jersey about 7 a.m. Wednesday. He faces charges of homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm, according to charging documents.

West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder has said Johnson and homicide victim Andre White Jr. knew each other before the double shooting, which happened about 10:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, inside theater No. 6 of Regal West Manchester in the West Manchester Town Center.

The other shooting victim, a woman whose name has not been released, was shot in the face, according to charging documents. Snyder described her injuries as not life-threatening.

She was not with White, according to the chief, who described her as a bystander.

Police have not described a motive for the shooting.

"This was, in my opinion, an opportunity Mr. Johnson took," Snyder said during a Dec. 6 news conference. "It was clear from our investigation there was some animosity (between them)."

White, 22, of Walnut Street in Carlisle, was pronounced dead at 10:55 p.m. Monday at York Hospital shortly after the shooting. He was shot multiple times, according to charging documents.

After the shooting, Johnson and alleged co-conspirator Jalen Bellaflores can be seen in security video running from the theater, according to charging documents.

Bellaflores, 19, was arrested Dec. 4 at his home in the 100 block of Test Road in Conewago Township, police said. He is in York County Prison without bail, charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Security video shows Johnson and Bellaflores sat down in the third-to-last row of theater No. 6, after which White and his girlfriend walked into the theater and sat down in the back row, according to charging documents.

Something caused Johnson and Bellaflores to switch seats, and shortly afterward Bellaflores stood up and headed toward the exit, documents state.

A photo of a second suspect in the Regal movie theater shooting, Anu-Malik Lee Johnson, was on display at a press conference at the West Manchester Township Police Police Department Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

"Seconds later, the second subject got up out of his seat, walked back around that row of seats to the last row and began shooting," charging documents state.

Johnson kept firing as he headed toward the theater exit, which apparently is when the bystander was shot, according to documents.

Those documents also state that when White and his girlfriend arrived at Regal Cinemas, White ran into someone he knew who warned him about someone already inside.

After White walked into theater No. 6, he noticed Johnson and the two had a brief exchange of words, according to police. The shooting happened shortly afterward.

A former York man, Johnathan Julius Martin, 31, also was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 17 along with Johnson, officials said.

They were arrested in Pennsville, New Jersey, without incident, police said, and were turned over to Salem County officials to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

The Springettsbury Township Police Department charged Martin with multiple offenses, including four counts of attempted homicide and eight counts of aggravated assault, after firing into a vehicle, striking two women.

On Dec. 8, 2016, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole charged Martin with fleeing from parole supervision based on a conviction for a prior drug conviction. He fled York after the shooting and remained a fugitive.

