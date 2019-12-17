York County Sheriff's Office arrests 28 in warrant sweep
The York County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday it has arrested 28 individuals on 58 warrants.
The warrants served consisted of 21 York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrants, five York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrants, two York County Domestic Relations bench warrants, and one Adams County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant.
Twenty-nine York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants also were served during the period from Dec. 9 through 13, according to a news release issued Dec. 17.
Those arrested include:
Michael Reese-Smith, 21, of Dover: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for DUI
Chelsey Stambaugh, 29, of Dillsburg: (2) York County Domestic Relations bench warrants
Barry Gohn, 55, of York: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for DUI
Vivianna Rolon, 30, of York: (4) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants
Amanda Lemmon, 30, of Wellsville: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for failure to pay
James Prough III, 65, of Dillsburg: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for DUI
Devon Beecher, 34, of Windsor: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for possession of heroin, (4) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants
Dorinda Snyder, 33, of No Address: (1) York County Magisterial criminal warrant for retail theft
Tayshaun Tarbet, 18, of Red Lion: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for theft by unlawful taking
Jeremiah Tice, 32, of Windsor: (1) York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrant for possession with intent to deliver
Alfio Verdinelli, 28, of Windsor: (1) York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrant for possession with intent to deliver
Raymond Bechtold, 49, of York: (3) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants
Rachel Shuler, 49, of York: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for harassment
Alyssa Lentz, 24, of York: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for ICC violation
Jennifer Resinger, 36, of Baltimore: (3) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrants for retail theft, theft by unlawful taking, and failure to pay; (1) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrant
Starr Bowman, 35, of York: (9) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants
Anette Ramsey, 49, of York: (1) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrant
John Lee, 59, of York: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for habitual offender driving under suspension
Harry Brose, 51, of York: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas civil bench warrant
Jeremiah Bloss, 26, of York Haven: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for possession with intent to deliver, and (1) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrant
Anthony Shertzer, 29, of Goldsboro: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for theft by unlawful taking
Kassandra Miller, 25, of York: (1) Adams County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for theft
Jessica Montez-Rader, 31, of Etters: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for hindering apprehension
Jamie Strohm, 31, of Etters: (2) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrants for theft of services, (5) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants
Jordan Gotwalt, 37, of York: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia
Christina Courville, 37, of Hanover: (1) York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrant for retail theft
Christopher Oerman, 37, of York: (2) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrants for False ID to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance, and (1) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrant
George Riley, 69, of York: (1) York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrant for aggravated assault
