The York County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday it has arrested 28 individuals on 58 warrants.

The warrants served consisted of 21 York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrants, five York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrants, two York County Domestic Relations bench warrants, and one Adams County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant.

Twenty-nine York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants also were served during the period from Dec. 9 through 13, according to a news release issued Dec. 17.

Those arrested include:

Michael Reese-Smith, 21, of Dover: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for DUI

Chelsey Stambaugh, 29, of Dillsburg: (2) York County Domestic Relations bench warrants

Barry Gohn, 55, of York: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for DUI

Vivianna Rolon, 30, of York: (4) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants

Amanda Lemmon, 30, of Wellsville: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for failure to pay

James Prough III, 65, of Dillsburg: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for DUI

Devon Beecher, 34, of Windsor: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for possession of heroin, (4) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants

Dorinda Snyder, 33, of No Address: (1) York County Magisterial criminal warrant for retail theft

Tayshaun Tarbet, 18, of Red Lion: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for theft by unlawful taking

Jeremiah Tice, 32, of Windsor: (1) York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrant for possession with intent to deliver

Alfio Verdinelli, 28, of Windsor: (1) York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrant for possession with intent to deliver

Raymond Bechtold, 49, of York: (3) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants

Rachel Shuler, 49, of York: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for harassment

Alyssa Lentz, 24, of York: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for ICC violation

Jennifer Resinger, 36, of Baltimore: (3) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrants for retail theft, theft by unlawful taking, and failure to pay; (1) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrant

Starr Bowman, 35, of York: (9) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants

Anette Ramsey, 49, of York: (1) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrant

John Lee, 59, of York: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for habitual offender driving under suspension

Harry Brose, 51, of York: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas civil bench warrant

Jeremiah Bloss, 26, of York Haven: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for possession with intent to deliver, and (1) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrant

Anthony Shertzer, 29, of Goldsboro: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for theft by unlawful taking

Kassandra Miller, 25, of York: (1) Adams County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for theft

Jessica Montez-Rader, 31, of Etters: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for hindering apprehension

Jamie Strohm, 31, of Etters: (2) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrants for theft of services, (5) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants

Jordan Gotwalt, 37, of York: (1) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia

Christina Courville, 37, of Hanover: (1) York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrant for retail theft

Christopher Oerman, 37, of York: (2) York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrants for False ID to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance, and (1) York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrant

George Riley, 69, of York: (1) York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrant for aggravated assault

