York City Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who robbed east-end York City convenience stores last week.

Both robberies happened Thursday, Dec. 12, but they are unrelated, police said. No one was hurt in either robbery.

The Six Oh One Grocery store at 601 E. Market St. was robbed at 2:17 p.m. by a man who didn't brandish a weapon but who approached the counter and demanded money, police said.

He left after getting cash, police said.

The other robbery happened about 4 a.m. in the Turkey Hill Minit Market at 1242 E. Market St.

The robber didn't show a weapon, but he walked up to the counter with his hand in his pocket, as if he might have been holding a weapon, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of either of the man is asked to call York City Police's anonymous crime tip line, 717-849-2204, or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

Online tips may be submitted by going to www.yorkcitypolice.com and clicking on "Submit Tip!" at the upper right corner of the CrimeWatch page.

York City Police are asking for the public's help to identify this man, who police said robbed the Turkey Hill at 1242 E. Market St. on Dec. 12, 2019. (Photo: Submitted)

