The following York County school districts and businesses have canceled after-school and evening activities for Monday due to inclement weather:
York City
Lincoln Charter
South Eastern
South Western
Dallastown
Red Lion
Spring Grove
Hanover
West York
York Adams Academy
York Catholic
Northeastern
Bell Socialization Services
Heritage Senior Center
York Area Repertoire of Dance
Dover
Paul Smith Library of Southern York County
