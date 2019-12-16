CLOSE VIDEO: Five top mistakes of driving in the winter Wochit, Wochit

The following York County school districts and businesses have canceled after-school and evening activities for Monday due to inclement weather:

York City

Lincoln Charter

South Eastern

South Western

Dallastown

Red Lion

Spring Grove

Hanover

West York

York Adams Academy

York Catholic

Northeastern

Bell Socialization Services

Heritage Senior Center

York Area Repertoire of Dance

Dover

Paul Smith Library of Southern York County

Check back later for updates.

