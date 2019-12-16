It is thought that this vehicle may have been involved in this incident, or that at the very least the operator of this vehicle may have further information (Photo: Crimewatch)

York City Police are asking for help identifying a car they believe is associated with a Thursday shooting that left a Dover teen dead.

The shooting, which occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the 400 block of West College Avenue, caused the death of a 17-year-old girl and injured two boys.

"Police are continuing to investigate and are asking for help from the public in identifying the car which is attached to this post," a release states. "It is thought that this vehicle may have been involved in this incident, or that at the very least the operator of this vehicle may have further information."

Emily Shoemaker, 17, died Thursday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds while driving on West College Avenue, officials said Friday.

More: York City shooting victim loved family, modeling, friends say

More: Conewago Twp. man charged in connection to Regal Cinemas shooting

More: Police: Victim's girlfriend tampered with evidence in Regal homicide

Police are still attempting to locate the person who shot her and the vehicle involved in the incident, which was driven from the scene in the area of West College Avenue and Beaver Street, York City Police said Friday morning.

A 17-year-old boy from Dover riding with Shoemaker also suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to York Hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

Another passenger, a 16-year-old boy from Dover, was located by officers at York Hospital after he was taken there in another vehicle. He suffered a broken arm when Shoemaker crashed after she was shot.

More: York City Police: Three injured in Sunday shooting in stable condition

Buy Photo Dover High School junior Emily Shoemaker photographs a mock accident scene at the Dover Area High School Thursday, May 9, 2019. Local fire, ambulance and police volunteered for the event which reminds high school upperclassmen to be safe during prom season. Dover's prom in Saturday, May 11. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Anybody who has information can contact the York City Police tip line at ‪717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/16/police-release-photo-car-linked-shooting-killed-dover-teen/2665216001/