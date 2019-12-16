Robert E. Altland, 60, is incarcerated at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Pa., where he is serving a life sentence without parole. (Photo: Photo courtesy of of Pa. Dept. of Corrections)

A York County man who has served 40 years in prison for his role in a 1979 murder is among the 15 people who will have life-commutation requests heard Friday by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Robert E. Altland, 60, has had two previous application requests denied, Fetterman spokeswoman Christina Kauffman said Monday.

Altland is incarcerated at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, where he is serving a life sentence without parole.

According to court documents, he and Bruce Filar robbed co-worker John Zink, 23, on March 8, 1979, after leaving their workplace at Cole Steel and driving to Hellam Township.

Police said Altland drove Filar and Zink there to buy drugs and gas.

Altland later pulled over to use the bathroom, grabbed a gun and shot Zink four times, according to documents.

After taking $550 from Zink, Altland and Filar weighted his body with a heavy chain and left it in the nearby creek.

Altland and Filar were both convicted of first-degree murder on July 20, 1979.

Fetterman chairs the five-person board that hears requests for clemency — pardons and commutations. Those not in prison are eligible for a pardon, while those in prison can request a reduction of sentence through commutation.

