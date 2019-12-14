West Manchester Township Police are attempting to identify several suspects in a retail theft last Monday.

The theft occurred at the West Manchester Township Target, 2251 York Crossing Drive, on Monday, Dec. 2 and three female suspects were caught on security cameras.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the suspects contact Officer Zachary Martz at (717) 792-9514 or zmartz@wmtwp.com.

