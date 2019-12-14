West Manchester Police: Suspects in Target theft
West Manchester Township Police need help identifying three suspects in a retail theft at Target, 2251 York Crossing Drive, that occurred last Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
    West Manchester Township Police are attempting to identify several suspects in a retail theft last Monday.

    The theft occurred at the West Manchester Township Target, 2251 York Crossing Drive, on Monday, Dec. 2 and three female suspects were caught on security cameras.

    Police ask that anyone with information regarding the suspects contact Officer Zachary Martz at (717) 792-9514 or zmartz@wmtwp.com.  

