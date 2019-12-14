Police seeking suspect identification in West Manchester Twp. theft
West Manchester Township Police are attempting to identify several suspects in a retail theft last Monday.
The theft occurred at the West Manchester Township Target, 2251 York Crossing Drive, on Monday, Dec. 2 and three female suspects were caught on security cameras.
More: Police: Walmart employee pocketed cash
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the suspects contact Officer Zachary Martz at (717) 792-9514 or zmartz@wmtwp.com.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/14/police-seeking-suspect-identification-west-manchester-twp-theft/2648831001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments