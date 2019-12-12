York City Police seeking to identify robbery suspect
York City Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man in connection with a robbery that took place around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Turkey Hill convenience store located at 1242 E. Market St.
Witnesses told police a man entered the store and approached a register with one hand in his pocket. Police said the man demanded money from the cashier and after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving.
Officers were not able to retrieve video from this robbery.
Anyone with information on the man is encouraged to contact the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or the police department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.
