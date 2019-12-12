Police gather around debris on West College Avenue, which is blocked off with crime scene tape at about 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. (Photo: Lindsay C. VanAsdalan)

Three people were shot in York City Thursday evening, police said.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, York City Police responded to the 400 block of West College Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Officers found two victims, a male and a female, at the scene, and another shooting victim had been taken to York Hospital by private vehicle.

As of about 6 p.m. Thursday evening, the intersection of West College Avenue and South Penn Street was blocked with police vehicles and crime scene tape.

Five to 10 police cars spanned the area surrounding West College Avenue, which was closed to traffic approximately from Cookes House Lane to Brooklyn Avenue, near Thackston Park, in York City.

Visible debris was on the road near a couple of vehicles where police gathered at Cookes House Lane, with glass or other debris on the street near Brooklyn Avenue.

More: York County porch pirates getting picked off by doorbell cams, cops say

Crime scene tape blocks a section of West College Avenue where it intersects with South Penn Street, in York City, at about 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Photo: Lindsay C. VanAsdalan)

Police have also blocked about half of South Penn Street leading up to West College Avenue from Princess Street.

York City Police declined to comment on what happened at this time.

Further information is limited at this time. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204‬ or ‪717-849-2219, the‬ York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234‬ or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Check back for updates.

York City Police patrol West College Avenue where it intersects with Brookyln Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 12 at about 6 p.m. The area is blocked off with crime scene tape. (Photo: Lindsay C. VanAsdalan)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/12/police-three-shot-york-city-thursday/4414552002/