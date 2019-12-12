Connor W. Pritts (Photo: Submitted)

A Westmoreland County man is in York County Prison on $150,000 bail, accused of having online sexual contact with a 13-year-old Hopewell Township girl over several months, then eventually having sex with her.

Connor William Pritts, 21, of Hill Churches Road in Latrobe, is charged with the felonies of photography, videotaping or filming sexual acts, unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating sexually explicit material to a minor, child pornography, corruption of a minor and criminal use of a communication device, as well as the misdemeanor of indecent assault of a person less than 16.

State police began investigating Pritts after being alerted by the South Eastern School District on Sept. 19 that a 13-year-old student had sent and received sexual emails on school grounds, according to charging documents.

Southern Regional Police Detective Richard Blais, who is a school resource officer for the district, was able to identify which student's Chromebook sent and received the emails, which is how investigators identified Pritts' alleged victim, documents state.

The emails and social-media contacts between Pritts and the girl were sexual in nature, starting July 10 and ending Sept. 14, police said. They first met online in May, according to police.

"Pritts and (the girl) engaged in role playing messages throughout that time," documents state. "They assumed the roles of animal like creatures and then participated in conversations that were sexual in nature."

Pritts used the name "theredshadowfox" on his Instagram account, according to police.

The emails and texts reference them having sex, and also reference Pritts impregnating the girl, charging documents state.

Sexting alleged: The two sexted each other photographs, police allege, to include Pritts texting the girl a photo of his penis. Documents state that Pritts encouraged the girl to send photos of her topless.

State police determined that Pritts used Google Maps on Sept. 17 to get directions to the girl's home, using her exact house address, according to police.

Investigators also tracked Pritts' progress from Latrobe to the girl's home, primarily on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, "which is the roadway he referenced in an email to (the girl) during his travels," documents state.

State police allege Pritts had sex with the girl at her home in Hopewell Township.

Pritts was arrested by state police in Greensburg and brought to York County, where he was arraigned on Dec. 11 in the county's central booking unit.

It's unclear whether he's retained an attorney.

