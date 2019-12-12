. (Photo: Submitted)

Police have accused a former Windsor Township man of secretly recording his house-sitter changing clothing, then saving still shots of her in the nude.

Joshua F. Kiehner, 36, now of the 100 block of Rustique Drive in North Codorus Township, has not yet been arraigned on his third-degree misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy, according to court records.

He will be arraigned at the time of his preliminary hearing before District Judge John H. Fishel, set for Jan. 23, court records state. That's when his bail will be set.

York Area Regional Police started investigating in April after someone a woman related to Kiehner by marriage reported he had nude photos of her from when she house-sat at his former home in the 100 block of Devon Lane in Windsor Township in 2017, according to charging documents.

One of Kiehner's family members found the photos on a computer and sent them to the house-sitter, who then went to police, documents state.

Expected privacy: The woman house-sat for Kiehner from Oct. 28, 2017, to Nov. 1, 2017. She maintains she was never told about the hidden camera and expected privacy while there, according to police.

"From the camera angle it appears that the security camera was in the entertainment stand ... and is focused on the sofa where (the house-sitter) was to have been sleeping during her stay," charging documents state.

On May 1, police obtained a search warrant for Kiehner's electronic devices that can store images.

In May, forensic analysis of a thumb drive seized from Kiehner's home recovered 20 photos of the house-sitter undressing, documents allege — despite the fact that those images had been deleted.

Kiehner told police the images were old and he thought he had deleted them, charging documents allege.

The case was in limbo for several more months so additional forensic analysis could be done, but nothing new was found, documents state.

A phone number for Kiehner could not be found; it's unclear if he has retained an attorney.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/12/police-former-windsor-twp-man-secretly-recorded-house-sitter-undressing/4407926002/